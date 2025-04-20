FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

Cintas stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 48.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 74.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

