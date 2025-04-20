FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CVE:AEP Issued By Desjardins

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

CVE AEP opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.

About Atlas Engineered Products

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.