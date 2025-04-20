FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:BDT Issued By Stifel Canada

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.61.

TSE:BDT opened at C$20.90 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

