FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Lowered by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.34 on Friday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.