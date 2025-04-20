FY2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Cut by Roth Capital

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

