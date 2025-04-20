FY2025 EPS Estimates for Life Time Group Reduced by Analyst

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Time Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Life Time Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 176,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 152,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,057,147 shares of company stock worth $152,266,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

