FY2025 EPS Estimates for Parkland Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.85.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. Also, Director Nora Duke bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

