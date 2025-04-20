FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Emera Issued By Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Emera in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.55.

TSE:EMA opened at C$61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.14. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.13 and a 1 year high of C$63.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

