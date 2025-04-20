FY2026 Earnings Forecast for MODG Issued By KeyCorp

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

