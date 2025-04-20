GE Vernova’s (GEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price target on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $322.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a PE ratio of 58.06. GE Vernova has a one year low of $132.11 and a one year high of $447.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.15.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 98.5% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.