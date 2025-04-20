Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Genworth Financial worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 639.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 230,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 199,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

GNW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

