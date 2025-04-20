Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $839.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.