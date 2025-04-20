Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CEVA by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Trading Up 1.4 %

CEVA opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

