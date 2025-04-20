Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 804,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.3 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

