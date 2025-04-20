Global Payments Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

Global Payments Trading Down 17.4 %

NYSE GPN opened at $69.50 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $127.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Global Payments by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 349,457 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

