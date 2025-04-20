Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.