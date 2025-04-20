Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

