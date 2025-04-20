Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $8,737,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,727.04. This trade represents a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

