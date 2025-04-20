Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,117 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,058 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 526,495 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,586,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 457,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.