Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.82% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,737,936 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,749.76. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 332,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

