Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,625 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

