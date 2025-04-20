Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,363.34. The trade was a 80.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.45 per share, with a total value of $51,418.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,619.80. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,784 shares of company stock valued at $237,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 370.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

