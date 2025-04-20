Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $146.62 and a 12-month high of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

