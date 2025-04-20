H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,310. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

