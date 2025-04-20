HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $39.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

