Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Haleon by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.