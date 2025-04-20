Halliburton (HAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.51 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

