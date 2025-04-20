HC Wainwright Estimates Applied Digital FY2025 Earnings

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 99.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Digital by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 286,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Applied Digital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

