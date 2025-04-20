HC Wainwright Predicts GeoVax Labs FY2025 Earnings

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
See Also
