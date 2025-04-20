HC Wainwright Predicts GeoVax Labs FY2025 Earnings

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GeoVax Labs in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

