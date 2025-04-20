HC Wainwright Predicts Increased Earnings for Kairos Pharma

Kairos Pharma, LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kairos Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kairos Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Kairos Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Thursday.

Kairos Pharma Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KAPA opened at $0.96 on Friday. Kairos Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

About Kairos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.