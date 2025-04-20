Head-To-Head Comparison: Cadeler A/S (CDLR) and Its Competitors

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 24.63 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.89 million $123.28 million 1.68

Analyst Ratings

Cadeler A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 302 1788 1904 111 2.44

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.19%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 143.92%. Given Cadeler A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Summary

Cadeler A/S peers beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

