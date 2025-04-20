Heartland Express (HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Heartland Express to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $241.37 million for the quarter.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect Heartland Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTLD stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

