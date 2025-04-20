Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Shares of HELE opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

