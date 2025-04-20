Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,125. The trade was a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 499,572 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

