Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Heritage Financial worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $742.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

