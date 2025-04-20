Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 265763004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

