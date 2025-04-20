Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.26.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Stock Up 2.0 %

HES opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. Hess has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.