Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $1,022,338.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,568.12. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,935. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,271 shares of company stock worth $32,021,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

