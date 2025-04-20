Horizon Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

