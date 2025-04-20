Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Shares of HRL opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

