HSBC Reiterates Reduce Rating for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $45,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

