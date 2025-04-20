Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ HURC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hurco Companies

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,244.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,905 shares of company stock valued at $319,226. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

See Also

