Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 1,408.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Hut 8 worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.19 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
