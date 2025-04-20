Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.
