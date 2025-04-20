Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.79. Hydro One has a one year low of C$37.27 and a one year high of C$51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

