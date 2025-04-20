iCAD’s (ICAD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Laidlaw

Laidlaw reiterated their hold rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.78. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in iCAD by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile



iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Further Reading

