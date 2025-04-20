IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

IMAX stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

