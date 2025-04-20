Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 864,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,590,000.

PNOV opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

