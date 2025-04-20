Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

