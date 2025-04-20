Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,879.96. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

